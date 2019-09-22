IAA Inc. (IAA) and AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) Comparing side by side

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Dealerships. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA Inc. 44 4.34 N/A 0.00 0.00 AutoNation Inc. 42 0.21 N/A 4.34 11.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IAA Inc. and AutoNation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AutoNation Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 3.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IAA Inc. and AutoNation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AutoNation Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

IAA Inc. has a 22.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $55. On the other hand, AutoNation Inc.’s potential downside is -34.67% and its consensus price target is $33. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that IAA Inc. seems more appealing than AutoNation Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of IAA Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of AutoNation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of AutoNation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAA Inc. 1.15% 14.11% 0% 0% 0% 27.84% AutoNation Inc. -0.02% 14.97% 18.76% 29.4% 2.25% 36.36%

For the past year IAA Inc. has weaker performance than AutoNation Inc.

Summary

AutoNation Inc. beats IAA Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, and arrangement of finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 371 new vehicle franchises from 260 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.