i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.69 N/A -0.09 0.00 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 57 2.70 N/A 0.49 97.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of i3 Verticals Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows i3 Verticals Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9%

Liquidity

i3 Verticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for i3 Verticals Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$25.5 is i3 Verticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.92%. Meanwhile, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $67.5, while its potential upside is 38.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. looks more robust than i3 Verticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both i3 Verticals Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 85.8% respectively. i3 Verticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats i3 Verticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.