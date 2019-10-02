i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 22 0.97 14.25M -0.09 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 130 16.77 68.11M 2.78 47.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 66,248,256.62% -1.7% -0.3% Aspen Technology Inc. 52,436,677.19% 43.6% 20.8%

Liquidity

i3 Verticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Aspen Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

i3 Verticals Inc.’s upside potential is 30.43% at a $25.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aspen Technology Inc.’s potential upside is 14.44% and its consensus target price is $138.5. Based on the data shown earlier, i3 Verticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares and 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.