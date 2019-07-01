i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) Reaches $30.26 52-Week High; Last Week Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt upgraded it to “Add” rating and GBX 260 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) rating on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 240 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 245 target in Monday, January 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, January 9. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Peel Hunt. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 243.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

The stock of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) hit a new 52-week high and has $32.98 target or 9.00% above today’s $30.26 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $952.54 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $32.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $85.73M more. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 237,277 shares traded or 48.16% up from the average. i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Be Disappointed With Their 56% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 56% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “i3 Verticals Completes Pace Acquisition Nasdaq:IIIV – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) Prices 4.49M Share Follow-On Offering at $22.75/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $952.54 million. The firm offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. It has a 95.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.