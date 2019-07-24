i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Contrasting side by side

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 2.57 N/A -0.24 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.46 N/A 0.31 9.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of i3 Verticals Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -3.6% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of i3 Verticals Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Perion Network Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Perion Network Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares and 22.9% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.57% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. -2.79% -1.17% -6.06% 18.54% 0% -1.58% Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. had bearish trend while Perion Network Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Perion Network Ltd. beats i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.