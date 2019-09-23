i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) and Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Comparing side by side

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.59 N/A -0.09 0.00 Park City Group Inc. 6 5.40 N/A 0.22 23.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of i3 Verticals Inc. and Park City Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3% Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of i3 Verticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Park City Group Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Park City Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for i3 Verticals Inc. and Park City Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

i3 Verticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 24.57% upside potential. Meanwhile, Park City Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 85.19%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Park City Group Inc. is looking more favorable than i3 Verticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of Park City Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% are Park City Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. has 18.55% stronger performance while Park City Group Inc. has -14.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Park City Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.