i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Comparing side by side

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.69 N/A -0.09 0.00 Microsoft Corporation 128 8.31 N/A 5.08 26.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of i3 Verticals Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of i3 Verticals Inc. Its rival Microsoft Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Microsoft Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for i3 Verticals Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88

i3 Verticals Inc. has a 14.92% upside potential and an average target price of $25.5. Competitively Microsoft Corporation has an average target price of $147.53, with potential upside of 6.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that i3 Verticals Inc. looks more robust than Microsoft Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

i3 Verticals Inc. and Microsoft Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 74.7%. About 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. was less bullish than Microsoft Corporation.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats i3 Verticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.