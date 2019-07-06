i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

i3 Verticals Inc. has 97.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.83% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand i3 Verticals Inc. has 0.57% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have i3 Verticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -33.50% -3.60% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing i3 Verticals Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for i3 Verticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.39 2.84 2.63

$29 is the consensus price target of i3 Verticals Inc., with a potential downside of -0.55%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. i3 Verticals Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of i3 Verticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. -2.79% -1.17% -6.06% 18.54% 0% -1.58% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. had bearish trend while i3 Verticals Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

i3 Verticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, i3 Verticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.97 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. i3 Verticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Dividends

i3 Verticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

i3 Verticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.