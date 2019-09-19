i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.60 N/A -0.09 0.00 Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.13 N/A -1.13 0.00

Demonstrates i3 Verticals Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us i3 Verticals Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3% Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 127.3% -10.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of i3 Verticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Exela Technologies Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Exela Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for i3 Verticals Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

i3 Verticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.79% and an $25.5 consensus target price. Competitively Exela Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 270.37%. The data provided earlier shows that Exela Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than i3 Verticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both i3 Verticals Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 45.2% respectively. 0.1% are i3 Verticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Exela Technologies Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. has 18.55% stronger performance while Exela Technologies Inc. has -31.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors i3 Verticals Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.