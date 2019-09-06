I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.66 N/A -0.40 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.86 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for I.D. Systems Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has I.D. Systems Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viavi Solutions Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Viavi Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

I.D. Systems Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -7.87% and its average target price is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both I.D. Systems Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 92.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. was less bullish than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.