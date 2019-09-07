I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.66 N/A -0.40 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 4 1.21 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. Its rival Polar Power Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 3.8 respectively. Polar Power Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than I.D. Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and Polar Power Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 12.4%. About 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.72% are Polar Power Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has 9.66% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Polar Power Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.