I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Both I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.91 N/A -0.40 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows I.D. Systems Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta indicates that I.D. Systems Inc. is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Knowles Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to I.D. Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Knowles Corporation

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.