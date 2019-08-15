I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.84 N/A -0.40 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.01 N/A 0.62 48.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of I.D. Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows I.D. Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for I.D. Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $38 average price target and a 37.63% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 88%. I.D. Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.