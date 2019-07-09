I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Since I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.93 N/A -0.40 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.66 N/A 0.68 27.51

Table 1 demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has I.D. Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CommScope Holding Company Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. CommScope Holding Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for I.D. Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.86, while its potential upside is 66.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.1% and 99.8%. 4.6% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -19.34% -28.57% -16.67% -4.07% -36.54% 13.48%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance while CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 13.48% stronger performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.