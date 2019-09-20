I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

We are comparing I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.90 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.03 N/A 2.74 20.23

Demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, Cisco Systems Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown I.D. Systems Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively Cisco Systems Inc. has an average price target of $55.3, with potential upside of 11.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares and 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares. About 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.