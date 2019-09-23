I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Since I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.86 N/A -0.40 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30

Demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. I.D. Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aviat Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both I.D. Systems Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders held 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aviat Networks Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.