I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

This is a contrast between I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 5 1.42 9.94M -0.40 0.00 A10 Networks Inc. 7 7.76 49.10M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for I.D. Systems Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 181,056,466.30% -22.2% -11.7% A10 Networks Inc. 686,713,286.71% -20.3% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

I.D. Systems Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, A10 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than I.D. Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. was less bullish than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors A10 Networks Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.