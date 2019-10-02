I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Forms $5.65 Double Bottom; OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (TBGNF) SI Decreased By 90.22%

I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) formed double bottom with $5.48 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.65 share price. I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) has $104.24 million valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 27,412 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) had a decrease of 90.22% in short interest. TBGNF’s SI was 4,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 90.22% from 50,100 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 3 days are for OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s short sellers to cover TBGNF’s short positions. It closed at $2.9315 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.20, from 4.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold I.D. Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 52.63% less from 16.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 413,235 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 214,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Investment holds 200,000 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 11,999 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 10,800 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bard Associates, a Illinois-based fund reported 341,610 shares. North Run Capital L P invested in 0.58% or 145,368 shares. 52,000 are owned by Bridgeway Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn has 17,678 shares. Connors Investor Services stated it has 0.04% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Punch Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 688,296 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $167,675 activity. $7,060 worth of stock was bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, August 30. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought $11,746 worth of stock or 2,100 shares. The insider CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 9,060 shares worth $51,034.

Analysts await I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by I.D. Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

More news for Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Oxurion’s THR-317 flunks mid-stage DME study, shares down 31% – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “ThromboGenics becomes Oxurion – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 04, 2018 is yet another important article.