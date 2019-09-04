I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Comparing side by side

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -0.40 0.00 RigNet Inc. 10 0.65 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see I.D. Systems Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has I.D. Systems Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility and Risk

I.D. Systems Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. I.D. Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for I.D. Systems Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, RigNet Inc.’s potential upside is 201.89% and its consensus target price is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and RigNet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 88%. About 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors I.D. Systems Inc. beats RigNet Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.