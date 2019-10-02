I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Contrasting side by side

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 5 1.42 9.94M -0.40 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 7 1.09 79.93M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights I.D. Systems Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 182,385,321.10% -22.2% -11.7% Harmonic Inc. 1,198,350,824.59% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that I.D. Systems Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Harmonic Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Harmonic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. I.D. Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for I.D. Systems Inc. and Harmonic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Harmonic Inc.’s potential upside is 44.69% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Harmonic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

Harmonic Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.