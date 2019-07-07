I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Contrasting side by side

Since I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 49 5.25 N/A 0.47 112.18

Demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has I.D. Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Acacia Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

I.D. Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Acacia Communications Inc. has an average target price of $47.25, with potential downside of -1.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. I.D. Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, 7.7% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance while Acacia Communications Inc. has 39.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.