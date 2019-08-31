I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.82 N/A -0.40 0.00 Ability Inc. 1 9.85 N/A -3.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights I.D. Systems Inc. and Ability Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of I.D. Systems Inc. and Ability Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, Ability Inc. has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ability Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. I.D. Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ability Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Ability Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, Ability Inc. has 33.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has 9.66% stronger performance while Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.