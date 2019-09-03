I D Systems (IDSY) Stock Rose While Bard Associates Boosted Position; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Proffitt & Goodson Decreased by $1.09 Million Its Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 6,528 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $257.11. About 630,486 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437 on Friday, March 15. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC had bought 83,290 shares worth $502,047 on Thursday, March 14. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725 on Tuesday, March 19. $61,201 worth of stock was bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 348,683 were reported by Victory Management Incorporated. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 42,468 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors invested in 16,600 shares. Bard Assocs Inc stated it has 1.02% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 209,504 shares stake. Archon Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 2,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 15,358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 399 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% or 321,597 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 12,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,880 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 45,508 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 13.39 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.