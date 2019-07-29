I D Systems (IDSY) Stake Held by Cannell Capital Llc; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increases Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 79,811 shares traded or 108.42% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 17,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $197.53. About 639,241 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 89,234 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 863 shares. Hrt Financial Llc stated it has 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,270 shares. Senator Gp Limited Partnership has invested 2.27% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 541,698 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Community Natl Bank Na has 2,441 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Miles Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,681 shares. Axa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 671 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 351,521 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct accumulated 17,290 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Limited owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 42,468 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bard Associates Inc reported 1.02% stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 12,018 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 209,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 17,315 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 321,597 shares in its portfolio. 2.65M were accumulated by Cannell Cap Ltd Llc. Archon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.92% or 1.19 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.7% or 167,305 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Awm Inv has 0.23% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 59,880 shares. 348,683 are held by Victory Cap Management. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 16,600 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Telaria Inc.