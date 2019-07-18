I D Systems (IDSY) Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Increased Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Capital Management Lowered Stake

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 3.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 3,538 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Inv Mgmt reported 687,046 shares stake. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Vanguard Grp accumulated 639,590 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 112,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 15,063 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 17,315 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has 2,216 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Archon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 1.19 million shares. Geode Management Llc invested in 59,880 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,000 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 138,786 are held by California Employees Retirement System.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.05 million activity. Wolfe Chris Adam bought $63,713 worth of stock or 10,600 shares. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437 on Friday, March 15. Frumberg Charles had bought 10,000 shares worth $61,201 on Friday, March 15. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.72% or 149,955 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 196,805 shares. Sns Fincl Gp Lc owns 30,789 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 122,566 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 294,556 shares. 26,827 were reported by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,360 shares. Asset One owns 899,000 shares. Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,010 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 26,968 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orrstown Fincl Ser Inc reported 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Tru, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,936 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 41,766 shares to 135,564 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 41,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,405 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).