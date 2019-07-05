I D Systems (IDSY) Shareholder Bard Associates Has Increased Position; As Incyte (INCY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Qci Asset Management Increased Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 5,535 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,052 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 213,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 767,742 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Since January 17, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. Another trade for 85,283 shares valued at $509,555 was made by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Thursday, January 17. Wolfe Chris Adam bought $63,713 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Thursday, March 14. The insider Formant Christopher bought $14,725. Frumberg Charles bought 10,000 shares worth $61,201.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 149,488 shares. Barclays Plc holds 399 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 42,468 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Na owns 20 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Millennium Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Management Limited invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower reported 16,600 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street Corp reported 17,315 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by Awm Inv. 687,046 are held by Punch And Assoc Mgmt. 12,018 are held by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Bard Associate Incorporated invested 1.02% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Country Tru Savings Bank has 1.39% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 242 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Moreover, Cap has 0.29% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 7.80M shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,863 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.1% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 199 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 446,869 shares. Raymond James Services has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Alliancebernstein LP has 849,183 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.