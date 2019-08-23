I D Systems (IDSY) Position Has Boosted by Bard Associates Inc; Toronto Dominion Bank Stake in Nike (NKE) Has Lowered by $1.65 Million

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 6 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 19,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 992,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.54 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.77M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6,957 shares to 26,487 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 127,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,963 shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whitnell & Company owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,400 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 176,998 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 1.13 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv invested in 0.14% or 3,875 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 0.67% or 40,231 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs accumulated 22,571 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.06% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Co holds 4,967 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 32,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Stockton owns 10,080 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,927 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 27,613 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 321,597 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Punch And Inv Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 687,046 shares. State Street has 17,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 59,880 are owned by Geode Management Llc. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 54,400 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 15,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.7% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 167,305 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 19,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 12,018 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Inv Com Inc holds 0.23% or 200,000 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc has 0.04% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 45,508 shares.

