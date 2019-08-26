I D Systems (IDSY) Holding Held by Cannell Capital Llc; Facebook (FB) Stake Boosted by Wildcat Capital Management Llc

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 2,522 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 307,605 were accumulated by Iconiq Capital Ltd Llc. Grisanti Cap Lc invested in 52,160 shares. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd has 4.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,099 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt owns 54,589 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 233,652 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 103,040 shares. Pnc Gru Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regent Limited Com invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp Invsts accumulated 1.20 million shares. Westwood Group reported 30,050 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,030 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 38,549 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 639,590 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Company owns 149,488 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Archon Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 1.19M shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 19,226 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 12,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 15,063 shares. Awm Inv invested in 0.23% or 200,000 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 348,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Punch And Associates Mngmt Incorporated has 0.35% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 687,046 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 42,468 shares. 342,910 are owned by Bard Assoc. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 1,000 shares. 20 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 209,504 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares to 481,754 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,960 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. 2,100 shares were bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS, worth $11,746. Another trade for 83,290 shares valued at $502,047 was made by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Thursday, March 14. Brodsky Michael also bought $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Friday, March 15. Shares for $14,725 were bought by Formant Christopher.