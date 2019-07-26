I D Systems (IDSY) Holder Bard Associates Increased Position by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined; As Dover (DOV) Stock Price Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 87,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130,000, down from 88,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.37. About 288,257 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20 million market cap company. It closed at $6.05 lastly. It is down 16.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 61,611 shares to 370,561 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth accumulated 22,214 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 549,654 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 15,150 shares. Vanguard owns 0.06% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 17.09 million shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Advisor Partners Ltd Co reported 5,511 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 874,507 shares. 25,927 are owned by Duncker Streett & Company. 45,707 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt. Cornerstone Capital, California-based fund reported 2,130 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 314 shares. Legal And General Group Public Llc reported 1.11 million shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609. $1.08M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Assoc Mgmt Inc holds 687,046 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Co stated it has 2.65 million shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 639,590 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 321,597 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 54,400 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 1.19 million were reported by Archon Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Blackrock Inc holds 400,472 shares. Eidelman Virant has 0.7% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 112,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 59,880 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 16,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity. $11,746 worth of stock was bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS on Monday, May 6. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Friday, March 15. Shares for $14,725 were bought by Formant Christopher. Brodsky Michael bought $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Friday, March 15.