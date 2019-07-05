Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Raised Its Holding; Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted Its Position in Iron Mountain (IRM) as Share Price Declined

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 491.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 9,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 2,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.14M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 66,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.69 million activity. Seelbach Taplin E bought $106 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, June 19. BUTLER HELEN RANKIN also bought $13,193 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $195 were bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Margo Janison Victoire Williams 2004 Trust on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $195 were bought by Rankin Claiborne Read III on Wednesday, March 6. Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought 6 shares worth $385. 18 shares were bought by RANKIN JAMES T, worth $1,156.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 15,991 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 14,345 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,000 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Tiaa Cref Investment owns 36,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp stated it has 5,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 656,313 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Qv Investors invested in 51,917 shares. Ameriprise holds 36,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 21,368 shares. Pacific Invest owns 4,155 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 62,272 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 0.38% or 11,940 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM) by 78,711 shares to 8,308 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Etns/Usa (DJP) by 894,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bancorp holds 0.03% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 98 shares. Shell Asset reported 18,186 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 11,872 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 6,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr Lp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Retirement Of Alabama owns 146,424 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amg Funds Limited holds 55,160 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 278,350 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 2.62M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 220 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 7,230 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 8,506 shares.

