Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s Insider Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers Purchased 3 Shares; G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (GGPXF) SI Decreased By 82.53%

G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:GGPXF) had a decrease of 82.53% in short interest. GGPXF’s SI was 43,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82.53% from 249,000 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 11 days are for G-RESOURCES GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:GGPXF)’s short sellers to cover GGPXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.008 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

G-Resources Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the principal investment, financial services, and real property businesses. The company has market cap of $211.49 million. The firm is involved in the provision of financial services, including securities brokerage services, placing and underwriting services, corporate finance advisory services, provision of margin financing, money lending business, and investment advisory and management services, as well as securities investment business. It has a 4 P/E ratio. It operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and internationally.

Another recent and important G-Resources Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GGPXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “G-Resources: One Sixth Of Liquidation Value And Prior Management Gone – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018.

It closed at $53.51 lastly. It is down 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers, the insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc obtained nearly 3 shares of the company worth approximately $162 US Dollars based on an avg price of 53.9 US Dollars for every share. Dated July 10, 2019, this shares deal by Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers was made public in a legal form submitted with the DC-based SEC. It is on hand for review here. Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers presently owns 0.01% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s stock market cap with ownership of 1,198 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1389 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18.61 million activity. On Wednesday, March 13 Butler Griffin B bought $642 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 10 shares. $5,453 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by BTR 2012 GST Trust for Clara R. Williams. Shares for $54 were bought by Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor on Tuesday, July 2. $199 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by Rankin Mary M. On Monday, June 17 the insider RANKIN CLARA L T bought $37,657. 2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $130 were bought by Williams Margo J.V. Another trade for 59 shares valued at $3,138 was bought by RANKIN ALISON A.

