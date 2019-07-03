Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s Insider Lauran Rankin Obtained 3 Shares of the Company; Genworth Financial (GNW) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 95 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 106 sold and trimmed equity positions in Genworth Financial Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 306.35 million shares, up from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genworth Financial Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 80 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.89 million for 3.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

The stock increased 1.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Shah Capital Management holds 12.76% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. for 6.41 million shares. Litespeed Management L.L.C. owns 2.19 million shares or 8.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Generation Advisors Llc has 6.59% invested in the company for 2.44 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 1.81% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 451,561 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The insider, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s shareholder, Lauran Rankin, invested in 3 company shares on July 03, 2019, valued around $162 (at $54.0 for a share). In the last 30 days, she also obtained 27 shares worth about $1,406 USD. The stock acquisition by Mr. Lauran – was dated on July 03, 2019 and unveiled in a SEC’s filing available here. Currently, Mr. Lauran, owns 2,399 shares, which accounts for 0.01% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 20,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Fmr Lc holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 294,544 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 413 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 954,399 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 18,526 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 36,507 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6,611 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc invested in 71,880 shares or 1.06% of the stock.