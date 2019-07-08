Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s Insider David Williams Invested in 328 Shares; Last Week United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. See United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $118.0000 110.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $135.0000 130.0000

01/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $124 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $114 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,336 are owned by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 60,010 shares. Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 3,694 shares. West Coast Finance Llc stated it has 71,880 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 10,774 shares in its portfolio. 294,544 are owned by Fmr Limited Com. Weik Mgmt invested in 3,500 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 15,835 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 7,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 22,200 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has 455 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 14,819 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 5,448 shares. Loomis Sayles & L P invested in 292 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 10,070 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 78,652 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.69 million activity. Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers had bought 7 shares worth $451. 2 shares were bought by Rankin Margaret Pollard, worth $106 on Wednesday, June 19. $430 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN MATTHEW M on Tuesday, June 25. $390 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust. Shares for $4,679 were bought by RANKIN ROGER F on Friday, April 26. $512 worth of stock was bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach on Wednesday, March 13. On Wednesday, April 3 Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought $130 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 2 shares.

David Williams, an insider and also shareholder of the exchange-traded company Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc made a transaction. He made a purchase of 328 shares of the corporation with the investment having a market value of $17,559 U.S. Dollars – at an average $53.5 for each one share. He also purchased 1,538 shares that are worth $80,357 USD in the last 30 days. Full details about the trade dated 08-07-2019, could be found freely available in a public form on the SEC website here. David Williams right now owns 97,568 shares or 0.59% of the Company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold United Parcel Service, Inc. shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv owns 30,640 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 584,944 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 498,469 shares. Peavine Ltd Company invested in 2,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 12,175 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt Communication. Addenda Capital owns 30,114 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hodges Capital Management reported 3,230 shares stake. Scotia Cap invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macquarie Group reported 157,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory reported 8 shares. 15,955 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bancorporation. Field & Main Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Waters Parkerson & Ltd reported 129,002 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.