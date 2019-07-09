Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s Insider Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust Dtd 11/5/2002, Purchased $161 in Stock; Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) Ratings Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc had 32 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of ACA in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Shore Capital maintained Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) on Monday, February 11 with “Not Rated” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACA in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Sector Performer” rating. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Performer” rating in Friday, January 25 report. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust Dtd 11/5/2002, the insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc picked up around 3 shares of the company worth around $161 U.S Dollars which is calculated based on a stock price of 53.7 U.S Dollars for share. Dated 08-07-2019, this big purchase by Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust Dtd 11/5/2002 was made public in the a filing filed with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. It is ready for use here. Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust Dtd 11/5/2002 today owns 14,235 shares which make up about 0.09% of the Ohio-Company’s market cap.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.69 million activity. The insider BTR 2012 GST Trust for Clara R. Williams bought $8,841. Rankin William A bought $130 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, April 3. 4 shares valued at $199 were bought by Kuipers Matilda Alan on Thursday, June 13. 9 shares were bought by Rankin Margaret Pollard, worth $577 on Wednesday, March 13. $875 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R JR. Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought $104 worth of stock. Another trade for 73 shares valued at $3,933 was made by RANKIN CHLOE O on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 10,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.38% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 17,254 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 3,937 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Invesco has 27,299 shares. Northern Tru holds 142,783 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 656,313 shares. American Group Inc has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 61 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 49,399 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 10,540 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 79,253 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has market cap of 726.58 million GBP. The firm has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It has a 356.6 P/E ratio. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver.