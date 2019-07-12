Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s Insider, Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Clara R. Williams Paid for 176 shares of the Company; Shorts at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Raised By 21.11%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) had an increase of 21.11% in short interest. TTPH’s SI was 2.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.11% from 1.66M shares previously. With 535,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s short sellers to cover TTPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.0069 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4361. About 190,946 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $23.66 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 26,668 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 23,352 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,048 shares. Tekla Cap Limited reported 0.05% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 0% or 100,653 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 4,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. 27,967 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Grp One Trading L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 50,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 97,364 shares. Brighton Jones Llc owns 15,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 52,247 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15.

A public report filed with the U.S. SEC on 12/07/2019 informed us that Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Clara R. Williams, the insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, ‘s company, bought 176 shares. With avg. cost per share of $53.9, the purchase’s value is $9,490 US Dollars. Btr 2012 Gst Trust For Clara R. Williams presently owns 0.03% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s total market capitalization with ownership of 5,363 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.51 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 the insider Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers bought $128. $101,848 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by BUTLER HELEN RANKIN. Butler Clara R bought $161 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, June 21. $161 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Williams Helen Charles on Friday, June 21. David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust also bought $642 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 13. 207 shares were bought by RANKIN CLARA L T, worth $13,449 on Friday, March 1. 3 shares were bought by Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007, worth $194 on Monday, April 1.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 45,913 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 6,300 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 8,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 142,783 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.03% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 21,368 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,916 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Manufacturers Life The reported 3,937 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.03% or 5,448 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 86,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 155,128 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 413 shares.

