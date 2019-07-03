Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) shareholder Elizabeth Rankin, Purchased $324 in Stock; BULLFROG GOLD (BFGC) Shorts Up By 53.33%

BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC) had an increase of 53.33% in short interest. BFGC’s SI was 2,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.33% from 1,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.135 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

As published in a legal report that was submitted to the DC-based SEC on July 3, 2019, Elizabeth Rankin, shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc and a well informed woman, purchased 6 shares of the firm for the total sum of $324 U.S Dollars which is calculated with stock price per share of $54.0. In the last month, she also bought 50 shares that are worth $2,602 USD. Elizabeth Rankin at the moment owns 0.03% of the Company’s total market cap with ownership of 4,596 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.05 million activity. The insider Kuipers Matilda Alan bought 4 shares worth $199. Seelbach Taplin E also bought $199 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, June 13. Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor had bought 6 shares worth $390 on Monday, March 11. 2013 Trust fbo Evelyn R. Kuipers also bought $195 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, January 4 Trust dated 1/1/1977 – PNC Bank & Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. as Co-Trustees & Clara L.T. Rankin – fbo Clara L.T. Rankin bought $13,282 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 208 shares. 2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $129 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach. Seelbach Isabelle had bought 2 shares worth $130.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 3,779 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.06% or 71,880 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 142,919 shares. Loomis Sayles L P holds 0% or 292 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Qs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 39,376 shares. Zeke Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Aperio Group Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 5,138 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 10,540 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company owns 72,336 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 142,783 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Amkor Technology, Shopify, M/I Homes, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.22 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.