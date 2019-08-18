Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to pay $0.32 on Sep 13, 2019; Valvoline (VVV) Shorts Down By 6.58%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) had a decrease of 6.58% in short interest. VVV’s SI was 6.11 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.58% from 6.54M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 5 days are for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)’s short sellers to cover VVV’s short positions. The SI to Valvoline Inc’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 1.19 million shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has declined 9.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VVV News: 23/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Greater Dallas/Fort Worth Area; 09/03/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Kansas City; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 07/03/2018 – Valvoline Launches Engine Oil Approved for Use in Natural Gas, Diesel and Gas Heavy Duty Engines; 02/05/2018 – Valvoline 2Q Net $67M; 17/05/2018 – Valvoline: Financial Terms of Great Canadian Oil Change Acquisition Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening Of Acquired Quick-Lube Center In Greeneville, Tennessee; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE 2Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/03/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Greater Metro Atlanta

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:HY) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s current price of $57.66 translates into 0.55% yield. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 62,654 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com holds 0.02% or 16,629 shares. 5,150 were reported by Qs Investors Llc. Weik Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 129,753 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 6,300 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.03% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Company holds 10,774 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% or 62,272 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 16,304 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 336 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 15,000 shares. Foundry Ltd holds 0.21% or 85,659 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 buys, and 0 sales for $20.40 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust bought $107. Shares for $160 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach. The insider Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor bought 2 shares worth $106. $258 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 on Thursday, March 7. 6 shares were bought by Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007, worth $375 on Thursday, March 28. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $187 was made by Vested Trust for James T. Rankin – Jr. on Wednesday, March 27. Matthew M. Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for William Alexander Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $106 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 2 analysts covering Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valvoline has $2500 highest and $20 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 10.86% above currents $22.1 stock price. Valvoline had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of VVV in report on Monday, July 1 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of VVV in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.