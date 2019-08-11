Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to pay $0.32 on Sep 13, 2019; Mueller Water Products Has 1.13 Sentiment

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:HY) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s current price of $57.52 translates into 0.55% yield. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 49,895 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.)

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 89 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 79 cut down and sold their stock positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 336 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,312 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has 536,832 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 23,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 144,362 shares stake. Chase Inv Counsel owns 11,940 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 30,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 5,247 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,345 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 3,752 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) CEO Colin Wilson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 19 – GuruFocus.com” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Morris Goldfarb Starts Buying Shares Of G-III Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 30% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $20.40 million activity. Shares for $130 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach on Tuesday, April 9. Seelbach Isabelle had bought 2 shares worth $108. 3 shares valued at $161 were bought by Williams Helen Charles on Friday, June 21. Trust dated 1/1/1977 – PNC Bank & Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. as Co-Trustees & Clara L.T. Rankin – fbo Clara L.T. Rankin also bought $47,524 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, June 21. On Monday, June 17 Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought $104 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 2 shares. Rankin Margaret Pollard bought $193 worth of stock or 3 shares. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WILLIAMS DAVID B bought $17,559.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 52.36 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.