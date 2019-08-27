HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Rental & Leasing Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 4.08 N/A -1.05 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 23 0.52 N/A 0.65 41.52

Table 1 highlights HyreCar Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HyreCar Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

HyreCar Inc.’s upside potential is 152.29% at a $8.25 consensus target price. On the other hand, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s potential downside is -17.02% and its consensus target price is $21.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HyreCar Inc. seems more appealing than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.3% of HyreCar Inc. shares and 99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares. About 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. was less bullish than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rent-A-Center Inc. beats HyreCar Inc.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.