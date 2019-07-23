HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 3.30 N/A -1.09 0.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.78 N/A 2.27 12.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HyreCar Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% -225.3% -138.7% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.9% 4.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HyreCar Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively H&E Equipment Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $32, with potential upside of 13.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HyreCar Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.2% and 73.8%. 9.7% are HyreCar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% are H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. -14.53% -2% 9.43% 105.12% 0% 84.52% H&E Equipment Services Inc. -2.87% 1.86% 1.97% 16.96% -23.26% 39.13%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. was more bullish than H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats HyreCar Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.