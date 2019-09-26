HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With eHi Car Services Limited (:)

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and eHi Car Services Limited (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 4 3.20 N/A -1.05 0.00 eHi Car Services Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights HyreCar Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HyreCar Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% eHi Car Services Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown HyreCar Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 eHi Car Services Limited 0 0 0 0.00

HyreCar Inc.’s average price target is $8.25, while its potential upside is 222.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HyreCar Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited are owned by institutional investors at 20.3% and 69.47% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of HyreCar Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.84% of eHi Car Services Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% eHi Car Services Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors HyreCar Inc. beats eHi Car Services Limited.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a car rental fleet of 53,658 vehicles; and car services fleet of 3,258 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.