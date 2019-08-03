HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Reaches $3.27 After 3.00% Up Move; Mantech International (MANT)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Mantech International Corp (MANT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 91 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 64 trimmed and sold stakes in Mantech International Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 24.27 million shares, down from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mantech International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 51 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

The stock of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 182,130 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $40.32 million company. It was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $3.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HYRE worth $1.21M more.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.63 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation for 70,000 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp owns 156,834 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,100 shares.

The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 107,577 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ManTech International (MANT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech International (MANT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 85.87% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HyreCar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.32 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

More notable recent HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Have Dropped 21%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HyreCar to Present at Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.