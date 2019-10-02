HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Reaches $2.60 After 7.00% Down Move; Schneider Capital Management Has Upped Its Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) Position

The stock of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 476,446 shares traded or 82.81% up from the average. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $42.53 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $2.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HYRE worth $2.98 million less.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) stake by 319.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired 39,000 shares as Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 51,201 shares with $1.43M value, up from 12,201 last quarter. Midwestone Financial Group I now has $481.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 22,943 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO

More notable recent HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Dark Side Of HyreCar – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyrecar Is In An Enviable Position – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMTD, ETFC, JFIN and NIO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.53 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Analysts await HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 46.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by HyreCar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where to Find Small Cap Value Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of ATBancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Brighthouse Financial Inc. stake by 35,900 shares to 862,511 valued at $31.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) stake by 446,000 shares and now owns 11.04M shares. Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) was reduced too.