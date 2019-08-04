HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; C & F Financial Has 1.31 Sentiment

C & F Financial Corp (CFFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 21 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 16 reduced and sold their stock positions in C & F Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.16 million shares, down from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding C & F Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 85.87% from last quarter’s $-0.92 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, HyreCar Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 182,130 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Be Disappointed With Their 44% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces New Financial Centers Nasdaq:CFFI – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces Net Income for First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “C&F Financial Corporation Names Thomas F. Cherry Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CFFI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

Huber Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in C&F Financial Corporation for 8,747 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Llc owns 22,923 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 38,752 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management L P has invested 0.01% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 145,950 shares.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 3,293 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) has declined 12.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 22/03/2018 – ACER: Fort C.F. Smith Visitor Center Grand Opening 10:00 am-4:00 pm; 17/05/2018 – Celtaxsys Announces Last Patient, Last Visit in Landmark CF Phase 2b Lung Function Preservation Trial, Clinical Results Expecte; 17/04/2018 – C&F Financial Corporation Announces Management Transition; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 27/04/2018 – @Geoffsmithusa44 Doesn’t interest expense already come through CF from operations?; 17/04/2018 – Proteostasis Receives Endorsement from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Therapeutic Development Network for the Study of the Company’s Amplifier, PTI-428, in CF Subjects on Background Symdeko™ Therapy; 30/05/2018 – ContraFect to Present New Data on CF-301 (exebacase) and Lysins Targeting Gram-Negative Pathogens at ASM Microbe 2018; 17/04/2018 – C&F Financial 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $187.16 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

More notable recent HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HyreCar Announces Pricing of $10.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were released by: Labusinessjournal.com and their article: “HyreCar Announces Pricing of Second Stock Offering – Los Angeles Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.32 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings.