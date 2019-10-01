HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 3 0.00 11.16M -1.05 0.00 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 60 0.00 2.16M 8.99 6.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HyreCar Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 379,501,479.24% 0% 0% Willis Lease Finance Corporation 3,576,751.12% 19% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered HyreCar Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of HyreCar Inc. is $8.25, with potential upside of 230.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HyreCar Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 38.3%. About 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. was less bullish than Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats HyreCar Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.