HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HyreCar Inc.
|3
|0.00
|11.16M
|-1.05
|0.00
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|60
|0.00
|2.16M
|8.99
|6.92
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HyreCar Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HyreCar Inc.
|379,501,479.24%
|0%
|0%
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|3,576,751.12%
|19%
|2.8%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered HyreCar Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HyreCar Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of HyreCar Inc. is $8.25, with potential upside of 230.00%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
HyreCar Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 38.3%. About 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HyreCar Inc.
|0.63%
|-23.5%
|-44.33%
|-29.42%
|-3.92%
|33.47%
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|-3.19%
|5.6%
|25.5%
|62.79%
|102.04%
|79.91%
For the past year HyreCar Inc. was less bullish than Willis Lease Finance Corporation.
Summary
Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats HyreCar Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
