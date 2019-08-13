HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Comparison side by side

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 2.98 N/A -1.05 0.00 Textainer Group Holdings Limited 10 0.57 N/A 0.85 11.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HyreCar Inc. and Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has HyreCar Inc. and Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0.00% 4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HyreCar Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Textainer Group Holdings Limited has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. HyreCar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HyreCar Inc. and Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

HyreCar Inc. has an average price target of $8.25, and a 194.63% upside potential. Competitively Textainer Group Holdings Limited has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 99.71%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, HyreCar Inc. is looking more favorable than Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.3% of HyreCar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 76.4% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. had bullish trend while Textainer Group Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Textainer Group Holdings Limited beats HyreCar Inc.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.