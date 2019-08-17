HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HyreCar Inc. has 20.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of HyreCar Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HyreCar Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HyreCar Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for HyreCar Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

HyreCar Inc. currently has an average target price of $9, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. The potential upside of the rivals is -13.01%. Given HyreCar Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HyreCar Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HyreCar Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. has weaker performance than HyreCar Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

HyreCar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, HyreCar Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. HyreCar Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HyreCar Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

HyreCar Inc. does not pay a dividend.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.