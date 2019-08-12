HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Comparison side by side

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 3.16 N/A -1.05 0.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.25 N/A 1.97 18.51

Table 1 demonstrates HyreCar Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HyreCar Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HyreCar Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. HyreCar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HyreCar Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

HyreCar Inc. has a 177.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.25. Competitively the average price target of Avis Budget Group Inc. is $39.67, which is potential 33.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that HyreCar Inc. appears more favorable than Avis Budget Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.3% of HyreCar Inc. shares and 0% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. was less bullish than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors HyreCar Inc.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.