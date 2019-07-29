HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (SLCJY) SI Decreased By 62.5%

SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) had a decrease of 62.5% in short interest. SLCJY’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 62.5% from 800 shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 0 days are for SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s short sellers to cover SLCJY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 4,730 shares traded. SLC AgrÃ­cola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 85.87% from last quarter’s $-0.92 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, HyreCar Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 119,816 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.24 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Labusinessjournal.com with their article: “HyreCar Announces Pricing of Second Stock Offering – Los Angeles Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HyreCar to Present at Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Have Dropped 21%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent SLC AgrÃ­cola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SLC AgrÃ­cola: Planned Deforestation Could Contradict Buyers’ ESG Policies – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong Productivity And Asset Management Bode Well For SLC Agricola – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SLC AgrÃ­cola S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about SLC AgrÃ­cola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SLC Agricola Closer To Dirt Cheap – SLC AgrÃ­cola SA (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SLC AgrÃ­Cola: Cerrado Deforestation Poses Risks To Revenue And Farmland Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2017.

SLC AgrÃ­cola S.A. produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $904.37 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Agricultural Production and Land Investments. It has a 3.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, sunflower, sugarcane, ethanol, and corn seeds.