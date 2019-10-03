Hyman Charles D Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Position By $741,444; Scholtz & Company Has Increased By $1.18 Million Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 89.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 15,105 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 32,050 shares with $2.50M value, up from 16,945 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.83% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 2.35M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration

Hyman Charles D increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 5.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 5,412 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Hyman Charles D holds 101,458 shares with $13.99 million value, up from 96,046 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $127.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 3.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.91% above currents $141.69 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Has Pros and Cons, But Is It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why IBM’s Ready to Regain Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,396 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,533 were reported by Stillwater Inv Ltd Llc. Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,124 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,484 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 44,989 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 27,731 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,204 shares. Bath Savings Trust Company has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.17M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Dodge Cox stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sector Pension Board accumulated 115,821 shares. 4,699 are owned by Agf Investments America. Ent Fincl invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 8,759 shares to 12,136 valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,608 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.